Telford company urged not to close Welsh base

The company is transferring its work from the Welsh/Cheshire border to its Telford headquarters.

Unite the union says it is a blow for the workforce especially after their efforts in supporting the battle against coronavirus by manufacturing the storage lockers for the Nightingale hospitals.

Unite regional officer Brian Troake said: “This is a devastating blow to the long-standing and loyal workforce at Saltney, many of whom have worked at the site for decades.

“Our members in Saltney deserve better treatment from the company, transferring this work to its Telford headquarters.

“Saltney is an economically viable site which boasts a full order book and a healthy future.

“The company should recognise its social responsibility towards its loyal employees and their families, and also to the wider community. This will also be a bitter blow for the local economy, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“We would encourage the Whittan Group to work with Unite and the Welsh Government to explore every avenue available to prevent closure, including the chancellor’s new job support scheme as a way of avoiding compulsory redundancies.”