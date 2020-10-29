Care home plans submitted

A care home is proposed on land on the west side of Severn Drive, Dothill

Bryant Services Inc has applied for outline permission to build the three-storey facility on Severn Drive, Dothill, in Telford.

A design statement, submitted on behalf of the company, says the “roughly triangular” half-acre site abuts Dothill Local Nature Reserve on its north and west sides.

Wellington Town Council will be consulted about the application, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

The design statement, prepared by planning agent Clive Roberts, says: “The development proposed is the construction of a small care home that will accommodate around 64 persons in need of care.”

Residents would be housed in a combination of single and double bedrooms, it adds.

“It is proposed that this accommodation could be contained in a three-storey building, likely constructed in brick with a pitched, tiled roof,” Mr Roberts writes, pointing out that, “whilst the building proposed is quite large, it is of comparative [sic] size to several residential blocks in the vicinity”.

If approved, the home would stand opposite the entrance to Dothill Primary School be accessed from Severn Drive and have its own car park.

“In practice, care homes do not generate a significant amount of visitor traffic, and a number of staff members are likely to attend the site making use of the local bus service,” Mr Roberts writes.