Main road through Telford closed after 'police incident'

Officers attended the A442 Queensway near to the Hollinswood interchange some time before 8.20am today.

The road has been closed in both directions and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

West Mercia Police Operations and Communications centre tweeted: "Road Closed, Queensway, Telford near to the Hollinswood interchange in both directions. Police currently dealing with an incident, please avoid the area."

