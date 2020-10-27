New homes and offices planned in Telford

Garages currently stand behind this row of shops, on Haybridge Road, Hadley, but plans have been submitted to demolish the garages to build offices and flats.

Duhra Properties Ltd has applied for outline permission to demolish the existing garage behind the stores on Haybridge Road in Hadley and build 12 office spaces and two flats there.

A design statement says the business spaces would be “ideal for startup companies” and could be knocked together, as required by tenants.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council, along with residents of neighbouring streets, will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

The design statement, by Priorslee-based ASG Architects Ltd, says: “The land is vacant, forming part of the shops and parking areas on Haybridge Road, with accessible land off Halldene.

“The proposals for the site will provide small-scale offices and two new two-bedroom apartments.

“The proposal is to remove the existing flat-roof garages to the rear of the shops, which are in a poor state of repair, and erect new single-storey offices.”

This block would consist of seven independent ground-floor offices.

“A new unit accessed off Halldene is also proposed, comprising office space at grounds floor with two two-bedroom apartments at first floor,” the statement continues.

“The office units can be small individual units ideal for start-up companies, or a number of units could be combined to provide a larger floor space to suit the needs of occupying tenants.”