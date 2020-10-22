Police investigating two indecent exposures around school opening and closing times in Telford

The incidents are believed to have happened near Gatcombe Way Village Green in Priorslee. Photo: Google Maps

On Wednesday, 30 September, a man exposed himself on the footpath that runs behind Gatcombe Way Village Green, in Priorslee, at 3.30pm.

Then on Wednesday, October 21, at 8am on the same path, a man also exposed himself.

Police believe both incidents are linked and are looking for information on the suspect.

The man is described as being between 20 and 40 years old, of slim to medium build and about 6ft tall. It is believed that he has a tattoo on his neck.

Safer neighbourhood officer Pc Rich Edward said: "We know these incidents will be of concern, particularly given the time they have taken place, and we are conducting patrols in the area to reassure the local community and identify the offender."

Any witnesses to the incidents should ring West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference 0011 of October 21.