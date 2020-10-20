Shropshire businesses wrestling with Brexit uncertainties

Chamber director Ruth Ross

They are facing the ‘triple threat’ of a resurgent coronavirus, tightening restrictions, and a disorderly end to the transition period, according to Ruth Ross, director of business at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Her comments followed publication of the Government’s ‘time is running out’ campaign, urging businesses to ensure they prepare for the end of the transition period.

She said: “We echo the view of British Chambers of Commerce director general Dr Adam Marshall when he says it is little wonder businesses are struggling to prepare.

“Many firms will be tired of posturing, cliff edges and deadlines, while others are still grappling with fundamental challenges as a result of the pandemic.”

She said that more Shropshire businesses will be stepping up preparations for change over the coming weeks, but still have many unanswered Brexit questions.