Have say on how policing money is spent in Shropshire

Ahead of setting next year’s policing budget, West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion wants to hear from communities across three counties.

Residents of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire and Worcestershire have two weeks left to give their views via a public survey, which closes on November 2.

With Covid-19 causing more economic uncertainty than usual, the PCC wants the next policing budget to reflect the public's views.

The survey is asking people about their priorities, what it is like in their community from a policing perspective, and in which areas of policing they would choose to spend more or less money.

Mr Campion said: “I’m pleased that so many people have already taken the opportunity to have their say but, with a population of over one million, I’d like to hear from more.

"This is a chance for me to hear the views of the public. I want to understand priorities people have and ensure they are at the heart of decisions I make.

“I would encourage all residents to take part and answer all questions, so I can use the feedback to help shape the future of policing, including which areas receive investment.”