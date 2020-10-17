Telford man who escaped from police is fined

In December last year Joshua Matthew Richards, of Doddington in Telford, was visited by police in connection with an alleged assault (no further action was ever taken against Richards for that offence).

While talking to the officers Richards said he would run off and before long he did, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

The officers gave chase but did not catch him, prosecutor Mr Graham Russell told the court.

They were able to phone him and speak to him later, and he eventually handed himself in and was prosecuted for the offence of obstructing or resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty.

Representing Richards, Mr Stephen Scully said that on the day he was spoken to by police he was with his children.

Judge Martin Hurst fined Richards £100 for obstructing the police.

He was in breach of a suspended sentence when he committed the offence, but in light of the time it has taken to reach the court the judge said it would be unjust to activate the sentence and send him to prison.

Instead he fined him another £100, with a default jail sentence of seven days if he does not pay up.