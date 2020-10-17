Telford buildings to be lit up to remember the fallen

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Buildings across Telford and Wrekin will be lit up to remember the fallen as part of the borough's Remembrance events.

With no large parades or gatherings for Remembrance Sunday this year, the council is instead ensuring those who fell in the two world wars and conflicts since will be honoured.

Council leader Shaun Davies, said several of the major buildings within the borough would be illuminated.

"This year our Remembrance will be very different and we will be lighting up significant buildings in Telford and Wrekin.

"The council has improved many of our war memorials such as the one in Donnington and created new ones like the one in Dawley. We hope our residents can get involved in remembering the fallen in a safe and Covid secure way."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

