120 people told to self-isolate after three Covid-19 cases at Telford school

By Nick HumphreysTelford

Four class bubbles totalling 120 people have been told to self-isolate after three positive cases of coronavirus were identified at a school.

Two teachers and one pupil have tested positive at Meadows Primary School in Riddings Close, Ketley, Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed the cases and a spokesman for the local authority said that measures had been taken for safety reasons.

"This is for the safety and protection of other children," he said.

Several schools throughout the county have had to ask staff and pupils to self-isolate due to positive cases being identified.

Among schools which have recorded positive cases of Covid-19 are Captain Webb Primary School in Dawley, Old Park Primary in Malinslee, Dawley CE Primary School, Haberdashers Adams Grammar in Newport, Sundorne Infants in Shrewsbury and St Mary's CE Primary in Albrighton.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

