Telford Christmas Market cancelled due to Covid-19

Telford Christmas Market has been cancelled

Telford & Wrekin Council had been working with the Christmas market provider, Tudor Markets Ltd, to see if it was feasible to run a festive market in Southwater that would meet people’s expectations while remaining safe.

Trader and public confidence has decreased due to uncertainty around Government restrictions and falling footfall at events. The market operator therefore recommended cancelling this year’s market and will instead use the time to start planning the market for next year.

Scott Simpson, spokesperson for Tudor Markets, said: "After discussing all options with several contingency plans, we believe the safest option is to cancel the market, as we have a duty of care to both our traders and the community.

"We would like to thank the council, traders and the pubic for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming you to Telford Christmas Market 2021."

A council spokesperson added: "This year has been a difficult year for events and with positive Covid-19 cases rising both on a local and national level, the situation with strict social distancing and restrictions need to remain in place.

"The market had become a tradition for many people and will be sorely missed. However, public health and safety is paramount and as such, must take priority."