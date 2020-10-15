New play area unveiled for families at new Telford development

The facilities are already proving a big hit with local youngsters who have been using the new equipment, in Peregrine Way, Apley.
Telford & Wrekin Council worked in partnership with Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council to carry out the project with Section 106 funding provided by developer Kier Homes.
The play area design was given a theme of including a castle to reflect the historic nature of the site based in Apley Castle. Several items include a castellated structure to provide a castle-themed feature.
Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, libraries and culture Councillor Eileen Callear said: “We are delighted to have worked with Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council to complete these new facilities in Apley.
“It is a joy to see everyone together and enjoying what the Councils have provided for the local community.
“The play facilities here are part of our commitment to encourage Telford & Wrekin residents to choose to lead more active lives while enjoying our fantastic outdoor spaces and play areas – which help us to feel better both physically and mentally.”
The play area will be maintained by Telford & Wrekin Council using maintenance funding gained from the developer.