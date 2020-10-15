New play area unveiled for families at new Telford development

Telford and Wrekin's leisure boss Councillor Eileen Callear with healthy spaces designer Derek Owen at the new play area in Apley

The facilities are already proving a big hit with local youngsters who have been using the new equipment, in Peregrine Way, Apley.

Telford & Wrekin Council worked in partnership with Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council to carry out the project with Section 106 funding provided by developer Kier Homes.

The play area design was given a theme of including a castle to reflect the historic nature of the site based in Apley Castle. Several items include a castellated structure to provide a castle-themed feature.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, libraries and culture Councillor Eileen Callear said: “We are delighted to have worked with Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council to complete these new facilities in Apley.

“It is a joy to see everyone together and enjoying what the Councils have provided for the local community.

“The play facilities here are part of our commitment to encourage Telford & Wrekin residents to choose to lead more active lives while enjoying our fantastic outdoor spaces and play areas – which help us to feel better both physically and mentally.”