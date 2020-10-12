Football's coming home for 140 years as AFC Telford United agree new lease

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head

AFC Telford United has agreed the lease of the entire New Bucks Head ground with Telford & Wrekin Council. Previously, Telford College separately leased the West Stand with its bar and restaurant facilities, while the remainder of the ground was leased to the football club.

The move will allow previously overlapping legal interests to be addressed and for further investment into the West Stand.

It also removes a risk to the Bucks posed by the previous split lease-holding, where loss of the West Stand, due to the different lease arrangements could have seen the club’s current league eligibility status removed.

Separately the new arrangements also mean the council can use the West Stand’s facilities to host training and meetings. It has previously used this for occasional public meetings and having an extra venue capable of hosting such meetings will be a significant benefit for the council.

Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “AFC Telford United is a very important part of the community fabric here and drives important benefits for the borough’s economy. It also provides great outreach and training courses across the community.

“The granting of a new lease including the West Stand underpins the future of the club, giving them much greater certainty to invest further in the Buck’s Head stadium.

Pressures

"At a time when league football faces many pressures due to the pandemic, it’s great that we’ve been able to work together to provide this good news for everyone involved with the club

“The addition of the West Stand also provides opportunities for AFC Telford United to expand the number of places on their BTEC training offer.

“It also gives the council the added benefit of a potential venue for meetings and training when space in other locations for these uses is, at times, very restricted.”

Andy Pryce chairman of AFC Telford United, said: “We are delighted that this longstanding issue is now resolved and the council’s action gives the club much greater certainty into the future.

“It will also put us on much more solid footing as we continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.