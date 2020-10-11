Limited numbers allowed in 'busy' Telford train station

Telford Central station will have a limited number allowed in, West Midlands Railway has announced. The firm also advised passengers to delay their journeys if possible.

A spokesman said: "Telford is getting busy. We are limiting the number of people inside this station in order to maintain social distancing.

"Queuing systems may be in place. We are advising customers to delay their journeys if they can.

"To help you travel with confidence we’re running as many trains as we can with as many carriages as possible to maximise space on board. We’ve also stepped up cleaning on board and at stations, using the latest antiviral equipment and techniques.

"If possible, make your journey at quieter times and buy your tickets online in advance.

"If you can change your routine, travel between 10am and 3pm or after 6pm on weekdays. Chances are there'll be more space on board and your ticket will be cheaper too, making it more comfortable for you and for those people that need to travel at busiest times. Use our 'How busy is my train tool?' to find the quieter trains.

"Don't stand in line, buy online and with a bar code ticket you don't have to pick up or handle a paper ticket, you do need a ticket before you board the train.