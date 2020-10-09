Two weeks of work at major Telford interchange

The work will begin next week. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

As part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s 'Pride in our Community' Highways Capital Programme, significant resurfacing, drainage repairs and kerb replacements on the northbound section of the A442 adjacent to Randlay Interchange will start on Monday, October 12.

The works will take about two weeks with a full 24-hour closure on the northbound section at Randlay Interchange.

A diversion route will take traffic up and over the Randlay Interchange and back onto the A442.

The full works programme and diversion routes are published on the council’s website – they are subject to change and updates will be published online.

The work will be done by the council’s principal contractor, Balfour Beatty.

The A442 works form part of the council's £55 million investment programme over the next four years.

The investment includes a range of improvements to be carried out from 2020 to 2024, such as carriageway maintenance, road safety, footpath improvements, investment in bridges and other highway structures.

It will also see investment in better drainage, more street furniture, sustainable transport, safer routes to schools and more parking on the New Town Estates.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “As part of our significant £55.6m highways four-year investment, we want to make sure that Telford and Wrekin has the best roads, footpath and cycleway infrastructure.

“The A442 works, as well as all the other works our teams have been completing even throughout the pandemic, with more projects to come in the next months will significantly contribute to making our borough roads even better and safer for everyone living, working and visiting our borough.”