Telford Tree of Light appeal is launching with changes

Telford Tree of Light The Telford Tree of Light 2019 names display

This year will mark the project's silver anniversary and the organisers say they are determined to keep the lights shining for the community by making changes in the way the appeal is operated.

In a switch round application forms will be posted to donors who took part last year instead of residents requesting them.

Tree of Light Trustees chairman Peter Seaward said: "This year is our 25th year of running the Telford Tree of Light and we were looking forward to be able to do something special for the charities selected by the four Rotary Presidents of Telford to celebrate 25 years of service to the community.

"The Rotary Telford Tree of Light will be displayed in the town centre. Whatever the problems we will do our best to ensure that the tree will be shining its lights across Telford to remember loved ones and to support local charities.

"We will be posting the application forms to those who donated last year at the end of this month. Unfortunately we will not be able to meet you around the tree this year so please complete your form and return it early so that it can be processed Covid securely by our volunteers.

"Please stay safe when viewing the display which you will again find in New Row.”

Chairman of the organising committee Frank Curry said: "We recognise the very difficult times, but this is great opportunity for the whole community to come together to support local good causes and importantly to maintain the treasured memories of loved ones.

"The environment that we are operating in during 2020 presents significant challenges but the committee is confident that with a positive and practical approach many of the difficulties likely to be caused by social distancing can be overcome."

The clubs said they faced a major financial challenge to meet administration, postal and other costs while guaranteeing that the entire amount given by the public will be distributed to the chosen good causes, but they were appealing for businesses large and small to support the effort.

The Rotary Tree of Light gives people the opportunity to commemorate the names of their loved ones for a minimum of £5 per name. These names are then displayed round a Christmas tree in Telford Shopping Centre.