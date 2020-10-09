Fresh plans for discharge lounge at Telford hospital

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has applied to build the 200-square-foot addition at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, which, if approved, will also include a new lobby entrance.

The trust also plans to add a canopy over an existing entrance to the paediatric reception, near the southwest corner of the Telford hospital.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

In a design statement, planning agent Simon Wills, of Birmingham-based Pinnegar Hayward Design LLP, writes: “The new lobby will access the new discharge lounge and the existing lobby of the reception and waiting area of the day surgery unit on the west elevation.”

He adds that it will “enhance the existing facilities”, and be made using bricks that match the existing hospital structure.

“In addition, a new canopy constructed of aluminium and clear plastic roof is proposed”, he adds, saying it will be “located over new double-glazed doors, replacing the existing double doors to the paediatric reception, on the south elevation”.

Mr Wills writes that this will “provide protection from the elements which has previously not been available”.

He adds: “A new tarmac area is to be formed outside the new lobby entrance which will be extended to join up with the existing tarmac path which leads to the footpath and road.”