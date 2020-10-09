Final public call for evidence in Telford exploitation inquiry

Inquiry chairman Tom Crowther QC

A progress update published this week said that the team behind the probe will appeal on social media and in public places urging abuse survivors, their families, present and former child protection and safeguarding workers and others to give evidence.

It adds that it is vital they actively come forward, and people “should not assume” chairman Tom Crowther QC and his team will be able to contact them.

To date, the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation has received nearly 160,000 documents of evidence amounting to more than a million pages and met with 49 witnesses, and is appointing experts in social work and policing to assist it.

The report, published online, said: “The chair has recently launched a public advertising campaign to make a further call for witnesses to come forward and give evidence to the inquiry.

“Individuals should not assume that the chair will contact them.”

Data protection rules

It says the inquiry might not have their contact information, or may have it but not be able to use it because of data protection rules.

“The inquiry is progressing and this is likely to be the chair’s final public request for evidence, so if you do have any information to give to the inquiry please get in touch as soon as possible,” the update said, adding that Mr Crowther is “in the process of appointing two individuals to provide expert evidence to assist him with his work”.

It did not name the experts, but said they will help the chairman understand practice and procedures in their fields. The inquiry will make a further announcement, including their details, once their appointment is confirmed.

The inquiry has had contact with 114 potential witnesses and met 49 of them, with further interviews arranged for the coming weeks. It has received 158,290 documents, the majority of which come from Telford and Wrekin Council. The remainder come from organisations including West Mercia Police, NHS bodies and West Midlands Police, the report says.

Mr Crowther, a former barrister and judge, was appointed to head the inquiry in June 2019. A preliminary timeline published by IITCSE that year said it expected to publish its report in early 2021.

The update said, as a result of the “inevitable impact of Covid-19 on the inquiry’s timescales”, a “revised indicative timetable for publication” will be included in a future update.