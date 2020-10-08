Developer's Covid-19 adjustments praised by council

From left at Rown View are Paul O'Connell, senior site manager at Lovell; James Davies, assistant site manager at Lovell; Katherine Kynaston, director for Nuplace; James Dunn, fellow Nuplace director; Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council and Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell

Lovell Midlands welcomed Telford & Wrekin Councillor David Wright to its site at Rowan View in Snedshill.

This site comprises of 37 homes for private rent being built on behalf of Nuplace Ltd, the council’s wholly owned housing company, alongside 39 affordable homes for housing association whg. Nuplace directors James Dunn and Katherine Kynaston also joined the tour.

The new measures include a single point of entry and exit to the site with clear signage, information and floor markings to ensure everyone is familiar with the new procedures. These include health checks and temperature readings at the gate, handwashing stations, one-way systems, strict social distancing and, where necessary, personal protective equipment (PPE).

The next phase at Rowan View will see the delivery of a further 76 new homes in addition to the 39 delivered in phase one. On completion, a total of 115 new two, three and four-bedroom homes will have been made available for private rent, affordable rent and shared ownership to local people.

Councillor Wright said: “It was a pleasure to visit Rowan View and to see the Covid-secure measures put in place, ensuring work can continue, jobs are protected and the wider construction supply chain is supported.

“Offering a range of homes, including affordable properties, Snedshill has been an extremely popular development with local people. As a council it is extremely exciting to be able to offer these brand-new, quality homes to rent for both residents and also people moving to the borough.”

Safety a priority

Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “As we have now carefully reopened our sites, we were delighted to demonstrate the new measures we have put in place especially here at Rowan View which is a marker not only for safety but also for our continued work with Nuplace through which we are able to deliver high quality new homes for local people.

“As we face the ongoing challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic brings, our priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our customers, our employees, subcontractors and partners.”

James Dunn, director for Nuplace, said: “Nuplace prides itself on offering quality homes for rent in great locations around the borough and we are delighted at how popular these new homes have been in Snedshill.”