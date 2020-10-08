Further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospitals

By Rob Smith TelfordPublished: Last Updated:

An additional coronavirus death has been reported at Shropshire's main hospital trust.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) recorded the death of another person who had tested positive today.

Meanwhile there were 17,540 new cases recorded in the whole of the UK, 14,952 of them in England. It is a new daily record, excluding the results from Sunday which were affected by case results that had been missed off.

The latest death in Shropshire was one of 10 deaths in the West Midlands today and it brings the total number reported at the county's major health trusts to 192, 172 of those at SaTH.

There have been 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry. In Powys there have been 15 hospital deaths in total.

Across the UK there were 77 new deaths with coronavirus today, 70 of them in England. There were five in Scotland and one each in Wales and Northern Ireland.

It means that in England there have been 37,823 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test. The UK figure is 42,592.

There were 38 new positive tests in the Shropshire area and 21 in Telford & Wrekin – that takes the cumulative total to 3,036. In Powys there were no new cases.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Coronavirus
Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News