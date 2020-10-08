Further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospitals

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) recorded the death of another person who had tested positive today.

Meanwhile there were 17,540 new cases recorded in the whole of the UK, 14,952 of them in England. It is a new daily record, excluding the results from Sunday which were affected by case results that had been missed off.

The latest death in Shropshire was one of 10 deaths in the West Midlands today and it brings the total number reported at the county's major health trusts to 192, 172 of those at SaTH.

There have been 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry. In Powys there have been 15 hospital deaths in total.

Across the UK there were 77 new deaths with coronavirus today, 70 of them in England. There were five in Scotland and one each in Wales and Northern Ireland.

It means that in England there have been 37,823 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test. The UK figure is 42,592.