Two arrested as cannabis plants worth £110,000 seized in Telford drugs raid

By Rob Smith TelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Two men in their 20s have been arrested and 110 cannabis plants seized from a house in Telford.

Police raided a house in Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, on Monday afternoon with a drugs warrant.

They found 110 cannabis plants, which West Mercia Police said have a street value of £110,000.

Two men, aged 28 and 22, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of growing cannabis.

Telford Proactive CID Detective Inspector Barry Spencer said: “This warrant was part of our commitment to tackle serious and organised crime and help make our communities even safer.

“Cultivating cannabis farms such as this does not just bring disruption to local residents but it brings associated harm.

"We suspect those involved are part of a wider organised crime group and will continue to take further enforcement action and disrupt the activity of all of those involved.”

West Mercia Police said its approach to tackling serious and organised crime is underpinned by the principle 'Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare'.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News