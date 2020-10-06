New leader for Conservative Telford & Wrekin councillors

Cllr Nigel Dugmore, the new leader of the Conservative group on Telford & Wrekin Council RIGHT

Councillor Nigel Dugmore, the former deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council's Conservative group, has assumed the leadership of the group after Cllr Andrew Eade stepped down.

Cllr Dugmore, who represents the ward of Muxton in north-east Telford, said on social media that he was "delighted and honoured to become the leader of the Conservative group on Telford & Wrekin Council".

Cllr Eade represents Church Aston and Lilleshall on the borough council. He was formerly the leader of the council, before the current Labour administration came to power.

Fellow Conservative Cllr Stephen Burrell, who represents Edgmond and Ercall Magna, congratulated the new leader, saying: "Pleased to support you and look forward to working with Telford & Wrekin Conservatives to make a difference in our borough into the future."

Cllrs Eade and Dugmore have been approached for comment.