New leader for Conservative Telford & Wrekin councillors

By Rob Smith TelfordPublished:

The leader of the Conservative opposition group on a borough council has stepped down as leader and been replaced by his deputy.

Cllr Nigel Dugmore, the new leader of the Conservative group on Telford & Wrekin Council RIGHT
Cllr Nigel Dugmore, the new leader of the Conservative group on Telford & Wrekin Council RIGHT

Councillor Nigel Dugmore, the former deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council's Conservative group, has assumed the leadership of the group after Cllr Andrew Eade stepped down.

Cllr Dugmore, who represents the ward of Muxton in north-east Telford, said on social media that he was "delighted and honoured to become the leader of the Conservative group on Telford & Wrekin Council".

Cllr Eade represents Church Aston and Lilleshall on the borough council. He was formerly the leader of the council, before the current Labour administration came to power.

Fellow Conservative Cllr Stephen Burrell, who represents Edgmond and Ercall Magna, congratulated the new leader, saying: "Pleased to support you and look forward to working with Telford & Wrekin Conservatives to make a difference in our borough into the future."

Cllrs Eade and Dugmore have been approached for comment.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News