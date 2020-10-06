Consultation to start on Telford & Wrekin Council’s local plan review

Telford & Wrekin Council's headquarters

People will be asked about options for the level of growth across the borough.

The consultation window will run until December 4 and will focus on digital engagement due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This stage of the review is known as the issues and options process.

The review provides residents with the opportunity to engage with the plan making process at a local level.

The council says it is committed to this as a locally led democratic process.

The alternative is a ‘top down’ approach to planning reform proposed by central Government that would, for example, take away local control over policies used to determine planning applications and impose a ‘nationally set’ level of growth on the borough.

The consultation document includes proposals to amend or introduce new planning policies, options for the level of employment and housing growth up to 2040 and options for the distribution of growth between Telford, Newport and the rural area.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “This review provides the council with a means of proactively addressing the economic challenges we currently face.

“It also provides a key opportunity to support a swifter economic “bounce back” and the chance to develop even stronger and more resilient communities.

“It means we will be able to deliver more affordable housing across the borough and will allow us to set policies to provide an even better mix of accommodation for those in need of supported and specialist homes.

“We will also be able to continue to secure community benefits such as investment in education facilities, public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.

“The review of the Local Plan will provide more certainty and confidence in the local economy particularly in the construction sector.

“This approach will dovetail with the council’s commitment to protect and enhance the interconnected, accessible green spaces that characterize the town, supporting biodiversity and tackling climate change while preventing the over-intensification of development.

“These proposals will be expected to deliver high quality, sustainable places that address the local plan’s priorities.”

Comments should be made through the consultation portal .