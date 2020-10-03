Ceilings contractor died from asbestos exposure

Michael Christopher Judge, 75, worked in the building trade and was exposed to the toxic substance for many years.

Mr Judge, of Sutton Hill in Telford, had launched a compensation claim, which is still ongoing following his death on September 25.

His inquest hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury heard that Mr Judge had been exposed to blue asbestos after starting his career in building when he finished school.

Later in his career, he and his wife started their own suspended ceiling business.

More recently, Mr Judge went to seek medical help for what he believed was a lung infection.

It was found that he had mesothelioma, a malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart. He was too unwell for treatment.

There were no further issues which Mr Judge's wife felt John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, needed to investigate.