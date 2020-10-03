Ceilings contractor died from asbestos exposure

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A retired ceilings contractor died due to exposure to asbestos, a coroner ruled.

Michael Christopher Judge, 75, worked in the building trade and was exposed to the toxic substance for many years.

Mr Judge, of Sutton Hill in Telford, had launched a compensation claim, which is still ongoing following his death on September 25.

His inquest hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury heard that Mr Judge had been exposed to blue asbestos after starting his career in building when he finished school.

Later in his career, he and his wife started their own suspended ceiling business.

More recently, Mr Judge went to seek medical help for what he believed was a lung infection.

It was found that he had mesothelioma, a malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart. He was too unwell for treatment.

There were no further issues which Mr Judge's wife felt John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, needed to investigate.

Mr Ellery reached a conclusion of death by industrial disease.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News