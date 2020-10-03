100ft grenade balloon to soar over Telford this weekend

The huge hot air balloon is being launched by Stafford company Bloon from a secret location in the north Telford area in association with fitness brand Grenade, to give people a reason to smile in uncertain pandemic times.
The exact location is not being revealed so as to avoid encouraging large gatherings of people, but the balloon will travel from north Telford across the town in the late afternoon before landing south of the borough.
People who take photos and videos of the grenade over Telford and post them to social media can win prizes, with the top five photos that are accompanied by the hashtag #YouGotThis chosen for rewards.