Guide to support for pensioners launched by Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has put together the guide to tell pensioners in the borough about the help they are entitled to get from the Government, council and other organisations.

The guide includes information on a wide range of benefits and support schemes, such as claiming pension credit, reducing your council tax bill, applying for travel discounts, using council leisure facilities at discounted rates and much more.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: “Ensuring every single pensioner in our borough is aware of and can apply for financial support and benefits they are rightly entitled to, is part of our commitment to protect and care for our residents.

“That’s why we’ve put together this useful guide – to bring all the support available to pensioners in one place and make it as easy as possible for them to access it.

“We know there are pensioners who don’t claim for instance, pension credit or who don’t apply for a reduction in their council tax bill.

“And it’s not only about getting the financial benefits you’re entitled to, but also enjoying travel discounts or staying active and keeping fit in our leisure facilities, for instance with our swim for a £1 offer for over 50s.

“Most of us will have pensioners in our family or will have friends or neighbours who are entitled to but may not be claiming these benefits.

“So please help us spread the word so this group can get the most of the support available to them."

The guide is available to download at www.telford.gov.uk/pensioners

Anyone who wants to request a printed copy of it can call 01952 383947 or email contact@telford.gov.uk