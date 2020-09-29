Rotary runner raises £350 for children's hospice

More than 100 people signed up to take part in the event, generating over £6,000.

Nick said: “This was a real challenge for me, but well worth it for such a good cause. I would encourage everyone to have a go. All you need to do is visit the Hope House website.

"A Just Giving page in my name generated £280 plus Gift Aid of £70, so £350 in total.

"My start was from the entry to Cheswell Grange, past the Red House to the Last Inn, over some fields towards Newport and then round Lilleshall and back alongside the main road.

"I would say I am in training to become a 'hobby runner' so 10k was a proper challenge for me.

"The event is completed during an extended period and runs up to the end of December."