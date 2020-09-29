Menu

Advertising

Rotary runner raises £350 for children's hospice

By Toby Neal | Telford | News | Published:

Telford Centre Rotary Club member Nick Burn has raised £350 towards the Hope House children's hospice by taking part in the charity's 10km virtual run.

More than 100 people signed up to take part in the event, generating over £6,000.

Nick said: “This was a real challenge for me, but well worth it for such a good cause. I would encourage everyone to have a go. All you need to do is visit the Hope House website.

"A Just Giving page in my name generated £280 plus Gift Aid of £70, so £350 in total.

"My start was from the entry to Cheswell Grange, past the Red House to the Last Inn, over some fields towards Newport and then round Lilleshall and back alongside the main road.

"I would say I am in training to become a 'hobby runner' so 10k was a proper challenge for me.

"The event is completed during an extended period and runs up to the end of December."

Telford Local Hubs News Health
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News