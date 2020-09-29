Princess Anne visits Telford charity which helps people find work

The Princess unveiled a plaque to mark the 25th anniversary of the Telford-based Landau charity, which helps 3,000 people across the West Midlands.

Earlier in the day, she had visited Harper Adams University in Newport, where she is patron.

On arrival at the Marches Marches Construction Ready Partnership Training Hub in Trench, the Princess was met by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Jenny Wynn, who introduced her to chief executive Sonia Roberts.

Joe Jones, a trainee with The Wrekin Housing Trust, shows off his tiling skills to the royal visitor

Among the students she spoke to was 31-year-old army veteran Teri Elder, who suffered from alcoholism, depression and homelessness after leaving the forces, but now runs her own business offering support to people going through similar problems.

Teri, who lives in Staffordshire, said she was nervous but very excited to meet the Princess.

"She asked me what I did, and I told her that I walk and talk with people about their problems, and what they would like to do, and how they could take action," she said.

The Princess talks to Callum Smith, who has now been given a job by Avara Foods after receiving training

"I suffer from anxiety, so I was a bit nervous, but it meant so much to have somebody who wanted to hear about what I do and was interested."

She also chatted with 17-year-old Charlie Doran, who is training to be a barber.

Charlie, from Sundorne, Shrewsbury, suffers from autism and had an unhappy time at school, which led to him getting involved with the wrong crowd and getting into fights.

Landau chief executive Sonia Roberts and chairman Marcelle Kite with HRH The Princess Royal as she unveiled a plaque to mark the 25th anniversary of the charity

But he said the support he received from Landau made him feel much more self-confident, and enabled him to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a barber. During the summer he has done voluntary work at two barber's shops, Krishan's in Trench and TF2 in Oakengates.

Mrs Roberts said the Princess praised the charity's work on environmental problems.

"She was shown a hedgehog box we had made, and she said she had been trying to help hedgehogs in her own garden," she said.

Trish Barnes is on the Construction Ready programme and has been learning brick laying skills

"She was very aware of the difficulties that people with some of the problems that we deal with have in getting into employment, and how important we are in helping with this."

The charity works with some of the most vulnerable in society, including veterans, those with learning disabilities and looked-after children.

Mrs Roberts said: “We were absolutely delighted to host The Princess Royal here today and for her to hear the inspiring stories of some of the 3,000 plus young people and adults we support.

The Princess Royal is greeted by Mr Derek Langford, Landau Trustee Board Member

“All our services are focused on making sure we deliver individual interventions which make a real difference to the lives of our users.

"The Princess was really interested in not only how our approach was helping support the well-being and self-esteem of young people, but the practical support, whether that’s learning how to lay a brick or join the customer-service workforce.”

Employment services manager with Landau, Nicki Ulloa, tells HRH The Princess Royal about her work to support people with mental health challenges into work

During the visit, The Princess also spoke to the charity’s partner organisations including Grease Monkeys, which engages young people receiving mental behavioural support, to help them learn new skills in car mechanics.

Another of Landau’s project partners, the Wrekin Housing Trust, showed how the two organisations had worked together to show how unemployed adults had been taken on to learn new skills.