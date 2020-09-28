Telford and Wrekin towns get £1m to drive growth

It is among 101 towns in England to be awarded investment cash from the Government's £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

The borough will get the maximum allocation of £1m which will be used to create enterprise hubs, regenerate vacant or derelict units in Oakengates and Wellington and for continued investment in the Telford Town Centre's Station Quarter.

MP Lucy Allan said: "I am delighted that Telford has received the maximum allocation from the towns fund, ensuring that the economic future of Telford remains bright, following the challenging year we have faced.

"I would like to thank the Communities Secretary for working closely with local stakeholders and myself to deliver a comprehensive programme of investment that will lead to dynamic economic growth across Telford.

"This £1 million represents an initial down payment towards the town's future and I am continuing to work closely with Ministers and the towns board to lobby for a further £25 million for Telford from Government."

Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick recently visited the area to see some of the sites including the Station Quarter near Southwater.

“Our Towns Fund will help to share prosperity across the country and level-up. This £80 million funding for immediate investment is a real boost for our towns and will help them thrive with investment in transport, technology, skills and culture," Mr Jenrick said.