Six arrested in Telford County Lines operations

Last Friday, police carried out a warrant at an address in Downton Court in Hollinswood.

Two men, aged 27 and 19 and two women, aged 35 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. Drugs and cash were seized by police. The four remain in police custody.

In a separate operation a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after a vehicle was stopped on the Wrekin Retail Park.

The vehicle had cloned plates. Approximately 70 to 100 wraps of what are believed to be Class A drugs were found in the vehicle.

Detective Inspector Barry Spencer, of Telford Proactive CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime, such as county lines, is a priority for us and we will continue to do all we can to target those exploiting children, young people and vulnerable adults under our campaign protect.”

The arrests come as West Mercia Police took part in a national County Lines Intensification Week between Monday, September 14 and Sunday, September 20, which saw 21 people arrested across the counties covered by the force.

Protect is West Mercia Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime and to protect people from harm.