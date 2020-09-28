Advertising
1,500-ton compost fire burns through the night in Telford
Firefighters from across Shropshire spent last night putting out a fire involving about 1,500 tons of foliage and compost.
A blaze was reported at a site in Redhill, Telford, where hundreds of tons of compost had caught fire at about 6pm. Nearby undergrowth was also on fire.
Fire crews from central Telford, Wellington and Bridgnorth were sent to the scene and firefighters spent the night putting out and damping down the fire.
People working nearby helped out using diggers and excavators.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.