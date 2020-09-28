Menu

Advertising

1,500-ton compost fire burns through the night in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters from across Shropshire spent last night putting out a fire involving about 1,500 tons of foliage and compost.

Photo: Telford Central fire station

A blaze was reported at a site in Redhill, Telford, where hundreds of tons of compost had caught fire at about 6pm. Nearby undergrowth was also on fire.

Fire crews from central Telford, Wellington and Bridgnorth were sent to the scene and firefighters spent the night putting out and damping down the fire.

People working nearby helped out using diggers and excavators.

Telford Local Hubs News Environment
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News