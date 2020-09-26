Man returned to prison after jumping from window to evade police

Officers attended an address in Telford yesterday afternoon due to concerns that the occupants were being cuckooed. They found a "large" amount of Class A drugs.

LPPT North policing team said: "Assisting Pro-Act CID with address visit in Telford, concerns for occupants being ‘cuckooed’. On arrival male jumped out of second floor window, straight into the waiting arms of our sergeant! Large amount of Class A recovered, and he has been recalled to prison."

On Thursday afternoon, two people were arrested after drugs and a knife were found when officers stopped a vehicle near the International Centre in Telford. They picked up the second man on the way to custody.

The team added: "A vehicle stop near the ICC in Telford resulted in a male arrested for possession of Class B - cannabis, after this bag was found along with him drug driving. Whilst taking him to custody, another suspicious male was stopped and had this knife on him!"