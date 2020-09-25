Woman who impersonated her sister denies over hair sample denies charges

Amy Manik-Niwana's sister was involved in proceedings at Telford's family court in 2017, when she was ordered to provide samples of her hair for it to be tested for traces of drugs and alcohol.

When an employee of the testing company came to the sister's Telford home in October of that year for an agreed-upon appointment, the door was answered instead by Manik-Niwana, who lives in London but was staying with her sister at the time.

Manik-Niwana, now aged 46, told the sampler she was the sister, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

But when asked for photographic evidence of her identity, she replied she did not have her passport and instead provided a bill with her sister's name on it.

The sampler was satisfied, took some of her hair and photographed her before leaving, the court heard.

However, it quickly became apparent the wrong hair sample had been taken when another person involved in the family court case was sent the photograph and recognised it was Manik-Niwana and not her sister.

Solicitors were contacted and the correct hair samples were eventually taken, with the matter then referred to the police.

Prosecutor Mr Ian Ball said that Manik-Niwana admitted in interviews she pretended to be her sister and had gone along with the hair sample.

However, she denied knowing there was any court order in place, saying she had impersonated her sister on the "spur of the moment", which she regretted.

Manik-Niwana, of Queen Mary Avenue, London, denies a single charge of perverting the course of justice. Her sister has already pleaded guilty.

Manik-Niwana's trial in front of a jury continues

.