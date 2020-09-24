Maternity chiefs launch continuity of care pilot

Introduction of continuity of carer initiatives is a key recommendation of NHS England's Better Births report to make maternity care more personal and safe.

The changes will mean that expectant mums will know the midwives caring for them throughout, increasing trust and communication.

At the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, two teams will initially cover set locations in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Plans are in place to enable more women to access this type of care in the future.

SaTH midwifery director Nicola Wenlock said: “It is clear that models of care where women know the midwife who is caring for them throughout their pregnancy journey have a positive impact on improving safety, clinical outcomes, as well as a better birth experience.

“This will also have an impact on reducing pre-term births, hospital admissions, and the need for intervention during labour.

“The launch of continuity of carer at SaTH has been a collaboration with the Local Maternity Service and Maternity Voices Partnership and our thanks go to them for the support.”

SaTH nursing director Hayley Flavell said: “Knowing your midwife can make a big difference to the overall experience of pregnancy so Continuity of Carer at SaTH is great news for both expectant mums and for our midwives. Well done to everyone involved.”

There were also plans in the pipeline to introduce continuity of carer for mums-to-be opting for home births.