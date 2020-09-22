Advertising
Pupils sent home from Telford primary school after positive coronavirus test
Some children have been sent home from a Telford primary school until next month after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Pupils in the Base 11 class at Hollinswood Primary & Nursery in central Telford were told to isolate at home until October 1 after a test returned positive.
A letter home to families said: "On Friday evening we were informed that a member of staff in Base 11... tested positive for Covid-19.
"Parents were contacted directly yesterday with the instruction that their children must self-isolate until October 1.
"Unless the children in that class have symptoms then their brothers and sisters can come into school as usual. At this time no other classes are affected.
"As ever I will keep you informed of any developments and implications across school."
Other schools around Telford & Wrekin that have seen positive cases include Charlton School, Southall School, Captain Webb Primary and Habderdashers' Adams Grammar.
