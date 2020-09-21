Shed fire spreads to nearby houses in Telford

A large presence from the fire service attended the incident down Stanmore Drive in Trench at about 11pm yesterday.

It involved a fire which set two sheds alight before spreading to multiple nearby properties.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent five appliances including the aerial ladder platform from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, five hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the blaze and were on scene until at least 1.20am.