Menu

Advertising

Shed fire spreads to nearby houses in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A blaze burnt through outbuildings before spreading to neighbouring properties in Telford.

A large presence from the fire service attended the incident down Stanmore Drive in Trench at about 11pm yesterday.

It involved a fire which set two sheds alight before spreading to multiple nearby properties.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent five appliances including the aerial ladder platform from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, five hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the blaze and were on scene until at least 1.20am.

Telford Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News