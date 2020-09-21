Advertising
Crash on main road in Telford
Emergency services attended a crash on a main road in Telford today.
The incident happened near the Tweedale interchange on the A4169 at about 6am.
All three emergency services attended the crash and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reported one person was able to exit their vehicle before help arrived.
The fire service sent two appliances from Telford and Tweedale and had dealt with the incident by 6.40am.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
