Man rescued from Telford house fire

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

A man was rescued from a house fire in Telford last night.

Three fire engines, from Telford Central and Tweedale, were sent to the scene at Summerhill in Sutton Hill, Telford at around 10.20pm.

One man was rescued from the fire on the first floor of the building by crews using a ladder to get him out through the window.

The man was then taken into the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, who were at the scene. Police also attended.

Crews used breathing apparatus, hosereel jet and an extension ladder to tackle the fire.

They left the scene around 11pm.

