Fire crews finish extinguishing Telford tip blaze

Plumes of billowing smoke and bright flames could be seen for miles as the Granville Recycling Plant fire raged yesterday morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have been on site since yesterday morning, initially to tackle the blaze and get it under control, before working to make the area safe.

The fire service said: "The fire at Granville Recycling Plant is almost completely extinguished now.

Smoke rising from the site. Photo © Sam Bagnall

"Crews have been working through the night to dampen any ‘hot spots’. It’s likely crews will be there until this evening, to monitor the site.

"Thanks to the public and our partners for their support."

Firefighters have been finishing off extinguishing the blaze at Granville Recycling Centre

Eight crews were sent to the incident in Grange Lane, Redhill, Telford, and at its peak there were 50 firefighters battling the blaze.

Advertising

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at around 4.40am and said the fire was affecting the entire landfill site near the A5.

More on this story:

Nearby residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed. Visibility on local roads was also affected, however no roads were closed.

Police officers and council workers were also at the scene alongside the firefighters from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.