Woman hit by car in Telford is taken to hospital

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Holyhead Road, Ketley, near Farmfoods, at around 2.30pm,

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2:28pm to reports of an incident involving a car and pedestrian on Holyhead Road in Ketley. We sent one ambulance to the scene to assess one patient, a woman.

"We’ve treated one woman for injuries not believed to be serious and she’s been taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment."