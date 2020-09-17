Menu

Woman hit by car in Telford is taken to hospital

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Telford today.

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Holyhead Road, Ketley, near Farmfoods, at around 2.30pm,

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2:28pm to reports of an incident involving a car and pedestrian on Holyhead Road in Ketley. We sent one ambulance to the scene to assess one patient, a woman.

"We’ve treated one woman for injuries not believed to be serious and she’s been taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment."

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star

