Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Telford recycling plant

Eight crews have been sent to the incident at Granville Recycling Plant, Grange Lane, Redhill, Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at around 4.40am and said the fire was affecting the entire landfill site near the A5.

A large plume of smoke has been billowing high into the sky above the recycling centre, visible across Telford and from the M54.

The site, just up from Telford Naturist Club, used to be run by Telford & Wrekin Council but is now privately owned.

Nearby residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed. Visibility on local roads has also been affected however no roads had been closed as of 8am.

Police officers and council workers are also at the scene alongside the firefighters from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

This picture of the smoke was taken around four hours after the fire started

Smoke from the fire seen from Telford town centre. Photo: Liam Ball (@Liam_Ball92)

Adam Matthews, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the focus was on dealing with the smoke plume.

He said a national expert in wild fires had been sent to the scene, along with the local crews from across Shropshire.

He said: "There is a large smoke plume obviously coming off this incident and with the current wind direction this plume is heading towards Telford, Priorslee and St George's areas.

Areas in red likely to be affected by smoke plume from Redhill waste site fire (valid until 0900). Please keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/OWfdxhWRlP — James Bainbridge (@SFRS_JBainbr) September 17, 2020

We are at a fire near Donnington Wood in Telford, assissting the fire service. There is a large amount of smoke and although there are no road closures in place at this time we are advising drivers to avoid the area and check before you travel. pic.twitter.com/2pEEJNx7Vd — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) September 17, 2020

"There is no need to panic but as a precaution we would urge people to keep doors and windows closed.

"We are currently working on the scene and have Telford & Wrekin emergency planning and a number of other agencies.

"We are just reviewing our tactical plan and the main thing is to deal with this smoke plume that is heading over Telford."

Smoke is still pouring across nearby fields https://t.co/OOdVq3QbHz pic.twitter.com/s0i9SWmdhx — Robert Smith (@RobSmith_Star) September 17, 2020

