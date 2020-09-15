Scarlett on road to success after impressing Telford council team

Engineering student Scarlett Jones has won an Outstanding Achiever Award after impressing Telford & Wrekin Council during a work placement.

Scarlett, from Lilleshall, is studying for a Level 3 extended diploma in engineering at Telford College, and completed her industry placement with the local authority’s highways department.

All businesses are asked to give feedback after a work placement, and group manager of engineering at the council, Gareth Pegg, said Scarlett’s performance in all areas was recorded as ‘excellent’. “Scarlett has been a great addition to our team, albeit for a short period due to Covid-19,” he said. “She is a confident and hard-working person who will achieve her goals through the hard work she’s putting in.

“During her time with us, Scarlett has learnt some AutoCAD skills which she should continue to develop by taking advantage of the free student versions on Autodesk, which she will be able to download. This is a very useful skill to have and it will help her to secure employment in the industry.”

Scarlett, who is a former Newport Burton Borough School student, said she had enjoyed working with the team and seeing first-hand the services they deliver.

She said: “I have really valued my industry placement. It gave me the opportunity to get hands on, with real practical experience alongside my course work. I enjoyed discovering more about the applications of CAD and getting to shadow members of the geo-tech department. The placement has helped to give me clarity about what I want to do in the future.”

Graham Guest, college principal and chief executive, said: “To earn the Outstanding Achiever Award, students need to be all-round star performers.

“Not only do they need to show outstanding academic or sporting achievement, they must also have excellent attendance, punctuality and discipline record, an exemplary work experience report, and top-quality attitude to work, staff and their peers.”