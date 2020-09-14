'No secrets' is key to diamond marriage, say Telford couple

Michael and Kathleen Welch tied the knot at Buildwas Parish Church on September 10, 1960 after meeting at Ironbridge Motorcycle Club.

They settled into family life, in Hafren Road, Little Dawley, and six decades on they still live in the same bungalow.

The happy couple outside Buildwas Church in 1960

Both worked at the area's former Ever Ready battery factory where he was a foreman and she an assembly worker until it closed.

After that he worked at Johnson's Pipe Company in Doseley until retirement.

Mr Welch, 88, said: "We got married on a nice clear dry day.

"Kath wore a traditional full white dress and she looked beautiful. I wore a grey suit. We both had black and white and colour photos taken on the day.

The wedding car

"I was really mad about motorbikes and that's how we met.

"Some of the girls were keen to get rides on the back of the bikes and that's how it all began for us.

"I think sharing things is a big factor in having a long marriage and having no secrets between you.

"Those are the main building blocks.We're both keen gardeners and we also like sequence dancing," he added.

Cutting the wedding cake

Mrs Welch, 82, said: "We've had a lovely anniversary, my son Ian and daughter-in-law Caroline took us out for a lovely meal at the Maybrook, in Madeley.

"While we were out they arranged for the house to be decorated with banners and flowers. It was a lovely surprise.

"Our other son in Australia sent us a beautiful bouquet."

They are also well known in the borough for their gardening skills and have won many Telford and Wrekin awards for their blooms.

They also received a card from The Queen.

They have two sons David, 59, and Ian, 53.