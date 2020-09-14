Colourful hot air balloons to take over skies in Telford

Many local events, including the popular Telford Balloon Fiesta, have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, more than 50,000 people flocked to Telford Town Park to see hot air balloons lift off and float across the skies.

Unfortunately this year’s event could not go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

Telford & Wrekin Council is now planning to lift people’s spirits locally and deliver something positive that residents can remember for years to come.

On Saturday and Sunday, residents in the borough are being asked to stand in their gardens or outside their front doors and simply look up where they will hopefully see Telford’s skies filled with colourful hot air balloons.

The council’s aim is for as many people to see the balloons as possible from their homes.

There will be a variety of launch sites which will not be revealed publicly and the balloons will never set off from the same location twice in order to discourage any gatherings with people coming to see the balloons on the ground.

Councillor Eileen Callear cabinet member for leisure, libraries and culture, said: “It’s a shame that we haven’t been able to run Telford Balloon Fiesta for its third year in 2020 but keeping people safe is our top priority.

“We are hoping that by once again giving residents the opportunity to see these amazing objects literally on their doorstep that it will bring some cheer during ever-changing and difficult times.

“There are four launches planned over the weekend and we encourage everyone to enjoy these from the safety of their homes, and share what they see with us."

Launches are planned for early morning and evening on both days.

Ballooning is weather dependent. so to keep up to date with the plans over the weekend follow the main event on the Telford - Look Up!!! Facebook page, where more details will be provided as the event approaches.

The council wants people to get involved by sharing their photos and videos on social media using #TelfordLookUp