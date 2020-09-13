Class at Telford school told to stay home after child tests positive for coronavirus

A primary reception pupil at Hadley Learning Centre has contracted the virus, prompting the school to issue guidance to parents.

Children in the same class must stay at home until further notice, though siblings of reception pupils should still attend.

In a statement to parents, executive principal Paul Roberts said: "We have just been advised that we have had a single case test result has come back positive for Covid-19.

"The case is within one of our primary reception classes.

"As you know, the whole of HLC, both primary and secondary, have enforced rigorous systems to protect our children and staff in line with national and Telford and Wrekin guidance.

"All of our processes have been in place but unfortunately schools are a reflection of the current Covid picture.

Deep cleaned

Advertising

"As you would expect, we have reacted swiftly to implement the guidance for this situation, all parents have been contacted, the Reception class is closed and any potentially contaminated areas have been deep cleaned in line with our risk assessments and guidance documents.

"Both schools will remain open and only the Reception 2 class has been informed to stay at home.

"The siblings of any of the children in the Reception class can still attend school.

"Children and household members can carry on as normal, unless someone in the household becomes symptomatic."

Advertising

He added: "I fully appreciate how worrying these times are for us all, especially parents, but please feel reassured that we are following government guidelines fully and our systems for containing a case have worked effectively.

"I would like to close this letter by stressing the importance of sending your child to school throughout these difficult times.

"With that in mind, please do not hesitate to contact school if you have any questions, via the school phone number or by email."