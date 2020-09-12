Retired lagger died due to asbestos exposure

Adrian Allan Asquith, know as Al, was exposed to the substance daily while working as a lagger.

The 79-year-old from Albrighton, died on August 6 this year after contracting mesothelioma and prostate cancer.

At Mr Asquith's inquest at Shrewsbury's old crown court building at Shirehall, senior coroner John Ellery said: "He was born in Albrighton and married his wife June in the 1960s. He left school aged 15 and worked as an apprentice lagger. He remained in the industry through the 1960s and the 1970s.

"He attended his doctor's surgery in 2017 and was referred to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for a CT scan. He was also diagnosed with prostate cancer. He passed away on August 6 this year."

Mr Asquith's post mortem showed that material found on his lungs proved he had been exposed to asbestos.

Mr Ellery said: "There is clear evidence of asbestos exposure, and on that evidence I record a conclusion of industrial disease."