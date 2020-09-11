Firefighters raise £4k for charity

The group of Shropshire firefighters cycled from the fire service's Shrewsbury headquarters to Aberdyfi on the Welsh coast to raise money for the Harry Johnson Trust.

Tim Hughes, manager of Blue Watch at Telford Fire Station, said he had initially been inspired by the plight of his niece Tilly, from Bridgnorth, who had been undergoing treatment for leukaemia at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Tilly was treated alongside the daughter of a friend and colleague of Tim's, with both families receiving support from the Harry Johnson Trust.

Tim said that both girls were now doing well, and that Tilly had returned to school last week.

The group have raised £4,040 so far, thanks to the 150 mile round trip, and they were greeted on their return to Shropshire by Tilly who presented the cyclists with medals to mark their efforts.

Tim said they were delighted at the amount they had managed to raise, and thanked those who have contributed and supported the efforts.

He said: "Our initial target was £1,000. We got to £2,000 and everyone had their legs waxed and then we were thrilled to get to £4,000."

Tim said the actual cycle was a challenge, with the team facing dreadful conditions.

He said: "It was an awful day, it was blowing a gale and horrible but at the end my niece was there and she had medals made for us which was great."

He added: "When we got back there was a big crowd and everyone was clapping, all my friends and family turned out, loads of people we weren't even expecting.

"The most important thing is the charity. We have raised £4,000 which is wonderful."

People can still donate in support of the cause at https://www.givey.com/augustbigbikeride.