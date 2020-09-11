Deja vu drug driver caught twice in two days

A male was stopped by police in the Halesfield area of Telford earlier this week. He was arrested by West Mercia Police officers and when taken into custody and tested for drugs, he was found to have cocaine in his blood.

The next day the man was caught driving under the influence of cocaine again, this time in Shawbirch.

The Shropshire Operational Patrol Unit said on social media: "This positive swipe came from a driver in Telford, the second time in two days.

"Same officers arresting, same custody sergeant, same nurse taking blood, talk about deja vu!"

A police source said that the man was offered information about support services for drug use but refused the offer.