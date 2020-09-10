New home for Telford food share project

The Food Share Project in Telford has this week collected the keys to a former Staples shop in central Telford.

The project had been able to use the Park Lane community centre in Woodside to store meat and other food rescued from supermarkets.

Volunteers have been preparing thousands of meals and distributing them across Telford & Wrekin, plus further afield.

But with the lockdown restrictions being eased, the project had been given notice to leave the centre in Woodside.

Boss Lea Beven feared that a permanent base would not be found and Food Share would have to downsize its operation, no longer offering hot meals, but a deal has now been reached with the owners of the former Staples shop off Rampart Way.

Electricians and cleaners are hard at work getting the building up to scratch to house the project’s industrial fridges, freezers and pallets of food.

Food Share has been given a three-month rent-free period while it establishes a money-making pallet storage business on part of the site, to pay the rent and support its charitable activities.

A juice bar could also be established in part of the building to help bring in funds.

An 18-wheeler lorry is now needed to help move all equipment on to the new site.

If you can help, call Lea Beven 07768 656973.