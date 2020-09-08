Telford nurse wins national award for supporting veterans in custody

Deanna Mezen, who is a nurse at HMP Oakwood near Featherstone, won the award for the exceptional care she provides to vulnerable prisoners, including terminally ill patients who have chosen to die in prison.

Judges heard Deanna’s veterans group has 68 patients, most of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She supports their healthcare needs and runs a weekly support group which focuses on resettling veterans on their release, including healthcare support and signposting to crucial services.

She is also involved in a monthly meeting of all prison veterans, where members discuss fundraising for veteran charities.

Deanna said: “I was stunned when I heard the news.

"I love my job being able to support our patients.

"I am part of a wonderful team and I would not have achieved the award without their support.”

Steve Simpson, safer custody officer at G4S and lead for the veterans group, said: “Deanna goes above and beyond in her commitment to veterans’ wellbeing.

"At a meeting it was suggested that support for those living with PTSD would be a great help.

"Deanna went back to the healthcare unit and worked with the mental health team to develop a support group.

"Patient feedback has been outstanding, and this would not have happened without Deanna’s drive and commitment.

"I believe it is the only health initiative of its kind, which is a huge achievement in itself.”

As well as supporting veterans, Deanna’s work supporting prisoners with terminal illnesses was also recognised by the judges.

HMP Oakwood’s lead GP, Dr Pat Staite, said: “When patients choose a prison as their preferred place of death, rather than the offer of a local hospice bed, you know that somebody must be doing something right.

"That person is Deanna and the team she has trained.”

Deanna has worked closely with the prison, where security sometimes outweighs other considerations.

Dr Staite said: “She has helped change the culture to embrace a peaceful and dignified death in prison.

"The ability to foster trusting relationships with the senior management of the prison, prisoner health champions and veteran groups enabled her to deliver a way to allow people to have a ‘good’ death in what might have been their home for many years.”